Peaceful negotiations and dialogue have no alternative – Georgian PM on Karabakh

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Georgia is convinced that peaceful negotiations and dialogue have no alternative in the Karabakh issue, and it is ready to contribute to regional dialogue, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said after his meeting with Armenian Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

Garibashvili stressed that Armenia and Georgia are tied with historic and friendly relations and expressed conviction that the future cooperation will continue in the same spirit.

“Georgia and Armenia stand out with their history, unique culture and interesting traditions. It is on these values that the future of our countries must be built, which will be strengthened through strong state institutions, democracy, transparent governance, economic progress and innovation,” the Georgian PM said. He said this all is achieved only in conditions of peace and regional stability. “On one hand the coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand the war in Karabakh have certainly created significant difficulties for the entire region. I think that peaceful negotiations and dialogue have no alternative,” he said.

PM Garibashvili said Georgia has always been a supporter of peaceful cooperation and coexistence in South Caucasus, and that it will continue this course in the future as well. “We are ready to contribute to engaging in regional dialogue and develop economy, trade, other humanitarian issues. It is with the very purpose of strengthening stability, peace and democratic values that the Georgian people chose the European and Euro-Atlantic path,” the Georgian PM said.

He said all directions of cooperation were discussed with Nikol Pashinyan. The sides underscored that they must have intensive political dialogue, develop trade-economic relations, discuss new projects, and cooperate in transportation, economy, innovations and culture. “And although intensive relations already exist, we still have possibility for developing it,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan