At meeting with Georgian PM, Pashinyan highlights maintaining balanced stance over sensitive issues

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Georgian partnership is one of the most important guarantees for ensuring stability in the region, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili in Yerevan, noting that regional security matters were addressed during their meeting.

“I expressed conviction that the Karabakh conflict must get its final resolution within the framework of the process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and based on the principles proposed by them. I also expressed conviction that each conflict has its peculiarity. In this context I attached importance to maintaining balanced and constructive stance over issues that are sensitive for one another,” Pashinyan said.

