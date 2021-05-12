Armenia highlights developing regional transportation routes, transit potential with Georgia – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The development of unique friendly relations with Georgia has a special place in Armenia’s foreign policy, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Yerevan.

Pashinyan said he is happy for hosting his Georgian counterpart in Armenia. “It’s always a great honor and pleasure for me to meet with the Prime Minister of Georgia and discuss the cooperation agenda between our countries in an atmosphere of friendship”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, the common values of democracy and rule of law comprise the firm ground the partnership of the two countries is based on.

“The Armenian community in Georgia, which has a history of centuries, is the bridge which more firmly connects the two countries. We have a broad agenda of dynamically developing cooperation. It covers many areas”, the Armenian caretaker PM said, calling the existing dialogue with Georgia as constructive.

The two PMs during their private meeting have discussed the cooperation in transportation, energy and other areas, as well as its development prospects.

“We decided to pay more focus on the development of trade and economic ties in our relations. From our part we in particular emphasized the importance of more effectively using the regional transportation communications and developing the transit potential. The cooperation potential between the two states in the field of high technologies and the necessity of utilizing it were emphasized. As always, the cooperation issues in education, science and culture sectors were discussed. We exchanged views on the actions taken in both countries for fighting the pandemic”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili arrived in Armenia on an official visit on May 12.

