Gegharkunik governor presents details from border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province Gnel Sanosyan has presented details from the ongoing border situation.

Commenting on the reports about the advancement of the Azerbaijani forces in the direction of the borders of the province, the Governor told Armenpress that the Azerbaijani side should have to be positioned in the territories which have come under its control according to the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, but it didn’t manage to do that because of the bad weather conditions.

“At the moment they are conducting positioning works. In some suspicious territories the clarifications are being agreed upon with the Armenian forces. The situation is under the control of the Armenian armed forces”, he said.

