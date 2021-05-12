National Security Service denies media reports on fighting in Syunik

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia is denying media reports which claimed that battles are taking place in the territory of Syunik Province.

“Given the anxiousness which developed among the society as a result of the distribution of the said reports, the NSS is strongly warning to refrain from spreading disinformation, causing panic among the population and inciting needless tensions, and is notifying that similar occurrences will have relevant legal consequences with the use of the strongest set of tools,” the NSS said in a statement, urging to rely exclusively on official information.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan