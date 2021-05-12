Electronic voting for Armenia’s early parliamentary elections to kick off on June 11

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The electronic voting for the early election of parliament of Armenia will kick off on June 11, at 08:00 Yerevan time.

According to the schedule released by the Central Electoral Commission, the e-voting will end on June 13, at 20:00.

Citizens of Armenia who are entitled to vote from abroad are diplomats and their family members, military servicemen stationed abroad and their family members, employees of representations of legal persons registered in Armenia and their family members.

The results of the electronic voting will be summed up and the protocol on the voting results will be published on the voting day, it means on June 20 after 20:00.

Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20, 2021.

The pre-election campaign will launch on June 7 and will end on June 18.

