No direct danger posed to Armenian quarter, patriarchate amid Jerusalem clashes

JERUSALEM, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Amid the clashes in Jerusalem, the situation in the city’s Armenian quarter and the patriarchate is normal, with no direct dangers, according to the Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan.

“The incidents are far from the Armenian quarter,” Baghdasaryan told ARMENPRESS.

He said the church ceremonies are proceeding as scheduled and nothing has been cancelled. 

