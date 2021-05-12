Armenia’s caretaker PM sends congratulatory messages on Eid al-Fitr religious holiday

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr ("Festival of Breaking the Fast") religious holiday, Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the President and the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Syrian President, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, the Prime Minister of Tunisia, the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, the Emir and the Prime Minister of Kuwait and the Sultan of Oman, wishing them good health and success, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Nikol Pashinyan wished peace and welfare to the friendly nations of all those countries and highlighted the development of the bilateral cooperation.

