LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-05-21

LONDON, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 May:

The price of aluminum up by 2.12% to $2577.00, copper price up by 3.51% to $10720.00, lead price up by 0.56% to $2244.00, nickel price up by 0.25% to $18099.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $29912.00, zinc price up by 2.28% to $3052.50, molybdenum price up by 2.55% to $26632.00, cobalt price stood at $45165.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.