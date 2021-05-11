Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 28, including 10 children

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of casualties resulted by the Israeli strikes against Gaza Strip has reached 28, including 10 children, 152 people received various degrees of bodily injuries, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informed.

Starting from Monday, over 200 missiles have been fired to the Israeli territory from Gaza Strip. Starting from 13:00, Palestinian militia have kept Ashdod city under fire.








