Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to Vladimir Putin over Kazan tragedy

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the tragic incident in Kazan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, President Sarkissian expressed deep condolences over the horrifying tragedy that took place in one of the schools of Kazan, addressed words of sympathy to the relatives of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.








