Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-05-21

YEREVAN, 11 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 522.10 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.23 drams to 635.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.81 drams to 737.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 49.53 drams to 30893.62 drams. Silver price up by 5.81 drams to 465.56 drams. Platinum price up by 375.28 drams to 21267.74 drams.