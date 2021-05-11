Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

Pashinyan sends condolence letter to Putin over Kazan school shooting

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the fatal shooting incident in one of the schools in Kazan, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

I am deeply shocked by the news about the tragedy that took place in N175 school in Kazan on May 11. It’s in particular painful that most of the victims are children.

Please convey my sincere condolences and support to the families, relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured”.

Nine people have died, including eight children and a teacher, in a school shooting in Kazan, in Russia’s Tatarstan Region. At least 32 people were injured. The first signal from a panic button at the school came in at 09:25, and the shooting began at 09:20. At the time, there were 714 children and about 70 employees at the school, including 52 teachers, TASS reported.

