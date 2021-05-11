Azerbaijan tries to justify refusal to return POWs with ungrounded commentaries - Pashinyan spox

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Committed to its assumed humanitarian commitments and universal values Armenia has always prioritized the solution of humanitarian issues, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said in response to a question from ARMENPRESS.

ARMENPRESS: On May 11 in Baku the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the need for solving humanitarian issues. In this context the provision of minefield maps were mentioned. How would you respond to this statement?

Mane Gevorgyan: Committed to its assumed humanitarian commitments and universal values, Armenia has always prioritized the solution of issues of humanitarian nature. At the same time, we find the non-implementation of obligations assumed by clause 8 of the November 9 trilateral statement to be inadmissible, which Azerbaijan is trying to justify with ungrounded comments. The international community’s stance over the immediate and unconditional repatriation of prisoners of war and other detainees is more than clear.

Translating by Stepan Kocharyan