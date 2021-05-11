Pashinyan meets with families awaiting investigation results into non-combat deaths in military

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today met with the families of servicemen who have died in non-combat conditions, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The first consulting conclusion made by a working group formed by the PM’s 2020 August 3 decision was presented during the meeting.

“We met several months ago and reached agreements. At that time the war and the developments well known to you took place, but the work has moved on, and we have the first summary. The first case which has been examined relates to the criminal case launched over the death of Tigran Ohanjanyan”, Pashinyan said.

Thereafter, his assistant Anna Vardapetyan briefed the consulting conclusion which has been formed as a result of the investigation conducted by the working group. She informed that the working group has outlined several violations in the consulting conclusion, which mainly relate to investigative actions.

Pashinyan asked Gohar Sargsyan, the legal successor of the victim, how she assesses the results of the examination. In response Mrs. Sargsyan said the death case of her son took place in 2007 and for 14 years she has been voicing her concerns about the causes of the death. She added that she agrees with the consulting conclusion and is ready to continue the cooperation over future steps.

The issue of starting the investigation of the next case was discussed during the meeting. The second case will be that relating to the death of Valerik Muradyan.

During the exchange of views caretaker PM Pashinyan listened to the notifications of the parents of servicemen and answered to their questions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan