Red Cross says continues visiting Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan and is helping them to maintain contact with their families, the ICRC Armenia office said in a news release.

“We continue visiting those held captive in relation to the Karabakh conflict, whose captivity has been officially confirmed. We help them maintain contact with their families. This is done through Red Cross’ messages, verbal messages, and lately also through phone calls and pre-recorded videos,” the ICRC said.

In violation of international humanitarian law, as well as the terms of the Karabakh armistice, the Azeri authorities continue refusing to return about 200 Armenian prisoners of war.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








