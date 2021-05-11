Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,709.

42 coronavirus tests have been carried out on may 10, the ministry of healthcare of Artsakh said.

Currently, 21 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.

On April 19 the vaccinations against COVID-19 have launched in Artsakh.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide 12:30, 05.06.2021
Viewed 42092 times
Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide

3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan 20:47, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1572 times
3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

Armenia court sentences two Syrian mercenaries to life in prison 18:58, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1243 times
Armenia court sentences two Syrian mercenaries to life in prison

Kim Kardashian, Cher, Serj Tankian call for joining Teach For Armenia’s initiative 13:18, 05.06.2021
Viewed 1215 times
Kim Kardashian, Cher, Serj Tankian call for joining Teach For Armenia’s initiative

''Moderna’' named world's best coronavirus vaccine 21:51, 05.05.2021
Viewed 1136 times
''Moderna’' named world's best coronavirus vaccine

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration