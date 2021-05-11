Armenia records 243 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. 243 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 219,596, the ministry of healthcare reports.

475 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 205,675.

The death toll has risen to 4256 (7 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

2678 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 10.

The number of active cases is 8620.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1045 (4 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan