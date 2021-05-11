Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

US stocks down - 10-05-21

US stocks down - 10-05-21

NEW YORK, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 10 May:

The value of Dow Jones down by 0.10% to 34742.82 points, S&P 500 down by 1.04% to 4188.43 points, Nasdaq down by 2.55% to 13401.86 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets, “Armenpress” reports.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide 12:30, 05.06.2021
Viewed 42081 times
Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide

3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan 20:47, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1568 times
3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

Armenia court sentences two Syrian mercenaries to life in prison 18:58, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1239 times
Armenia court sentences two Syrian mercenaries to life in prison

Kim Kardashian, Cher, Serj Tankian call for joining Teach For Armenia’s initiative 13:18, 05.06.2021
Viewed 1210 times
Kim Kardashian, Cher, Serj Tankian call for joining Teach For Armenia’s initiative

''Moderna’' named world's best coronavirus vaccine 21:51, 05.05.2021
Viewed 1133 times
''Moderna’' named world's best coronavirus vaccine

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration