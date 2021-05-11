LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-05-21

LONDON, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 May:

The price of aluminum stood at $2523.50, copper price stood at $10356.00, lead price stood at $2231.50, nickel price stood at $18053.00, tin price stood at $29920.00, zinc price stood at $2984.50, molybdenum price stood at $25970.00, cobalt price stood at $45165.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.