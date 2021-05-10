Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

Georgian PM to pay official visit to Yerevan on May 12

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS.  Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will pay an official visit to Armenia on May 12, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the Government.

Irakli Garibashvili was appointed Prime Minister of Georgia on February 22, 2021.








