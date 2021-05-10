Georgian PM to pay official visit to Yerevan on May 12
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will pay an official visit to Armenia on May 12, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the Government.
Irakli Garibashvili was appointed Prime Minister of Georgia on February 22, 2021.
- 19:46 Georgian PM to pay official visit to Yerevan on May 12
- 19:28 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 19:07 Armenian FM, UN Secretary-General refer to humanitarian situation in Artsakh
- 17:18 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-21
- 17:18 Asian Stocks up - 10-05-21
- 15:35 Kim Kardashian says son Psalm “looks Armenian”
- 15:11 Pashinyan urges not to be afraid of state debt, says it’s an investment in country’s economy, future
- 13:23 Enmity with Turkey must be managed, says Pashinyan
- 12:56 Government has no overdue debt to businesses: number of jobs increased by over 85,000 – Pashinyan
- 12:01 Parliament expected to dissolve with second round of vote
- 11:09 US passes emergency waiver over fuel pipeline cyber-attack
- 11:03 Armenia reports 83 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:13 Road condition
- 05.09-17:10 The Great Victory is one of glorious pages of shared heritage of Armenia, Russia – Ambassador
- 05.09-15:45 Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Artak Davtyan, visits a regiment in Gegharkunik Province
- 05.09-12:24 Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian President on Victory anniversary
- 05.09-11:52 Nikol Pashinyan visits Victory Park on Victory and Peace Day
- 05.09-11:43 Pashinyan sends congratulatory messages to Putin, Mishustin on the occasion of the Victory
- 05.09-11:19 President Sarkissian issues message on Victory and Peace Day
- 05.09-11:09 Nikol Pashinyan issues message on Victory Day
- 05.09-10:28 Nikol Pashinyan honors memory of heroes at Yerablur
- 05.08-16:30 Pashinyan hands over Order of Motherland awarded to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan to late commander’s son
- 05.08-16:05 Paul Van Doren, co-founder of Vans shoes, dies aged 90
- 05.08-15:28 COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 157,6 million
- 05.08-15:21 Union of Armenians of Ukraine sends letter to UNESCO over vandalism against Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh
12:30, 05.06.2021
Viewed 42010 times Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide
16:42, 05.03.2021
Viewed 3402 times Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs
20:47, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1556 times 3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan
21:27, 05.03.2021
Viewed 1383 times Azerbaijanis distort Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Church under pretext of renovation –Artsakh's Ombudsman
17:31, 05.03.2021
Viewed 1280 times Russian military base in Armenia deploys two new positions in Syunik Province