Armenian FM, UN Secretary-General refer to humanitarian situation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on May 10.

As ARMENPRESS was ifnormed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors highly appreciated the effective cooperation between Armenia and different UN specialised bodies.

The measures aimed at mitigating the humanitarian and social-economic situation in Artsakh resulted by the latest developments was one of the key topics of the conversation.

Referring to the works done by Armenia together with the specialised bodies of the UN during and after the war aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted entry of humanitarian aid to Artsakh, Ara Ayvazian noted that Azerbaijan continues its efforts to politicise the availability of humanitarian aid and disrupting the efforts of the international community.

Among the humanitarian issues needing an immediate solution, the acting FM emphasized the repatriation of the Armenian POWs and civilian hostages kept in Azerbaijan.

Ara Ayvazian and António Guterres also referred to the issue of protecting and preserving the Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. Ara Ayvazian assessed inadmissible the Azerbaijani policy of banning the implementation of international expert mission in the places of cultural importance that are under risk.

The acting Foreign minister of Armenia highlighted the restoration of NK peace process in the sideline sof the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' format.