Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-21

YEREVAN, 10 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 522.37 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.63 drams to 635.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 9.22 drams to 735.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 409.31 drams to 30844.09 drams. Silver price up by 11.16 drams to 459.75 drams. Platinum price up by 212.62 drams to 20892.46 drams.