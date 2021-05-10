Parliament expected to dissolve with second round of vote

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is in session for the second and final round of vote to elect a prime minister, a formality required to dissolve the legislature to hold snap election.

Caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate nominated by the ruling bloc. He was voted down in the first round a week ago.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on April 25 to trigger the snap election of parliament. The entire Cabinet also resigned. Holding early elections requires the dissolution of parliament, which in turn can happen when the legislature twice fails to elect a prime minister after the incumbent steps down. Pashinyan said during his resignation that his bloc will formally nominate and subsequently vote him down during both votings in order to maintain the technical requirements to disband the legislature.

