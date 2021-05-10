Road condition
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia reports that the road leading to Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province is difficult to pass, whereas the road leading to the Amberd Fortress is open.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
