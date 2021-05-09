Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Artak Davtyan, visits a regiment in Gegharkunik Province

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan visit N regiment in Gegharkunik Province, ARMENPRESS reports Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of Nikol Pashinyan, informed.

‘’It is our duty in front of our marthyrs to build a strong, just, legitimate, proud and happy country before our martyrs. And we have no right to allow the blood of our martyrs to be shed in vain.

Our Motherland, its prosperity, its development, its pride should be our greatest respect for our martyrs. And the Armenian heroic army is at the forefront of that pride’’, Pashinyan said.

The caretaker Prime Minister presented state awards to a number of servicemen for their service to the Homeland.