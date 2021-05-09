Nikol Pashinyan visits Victory Park on Victory and Peace Day

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan joined several top lawmakers and government members for a visit to Victory Park.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Armenia’s top leadership laid flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier and paid tribute to our heroes who fell in the Great Patriotic War and in the fight for Shushi liberation.

A festive parade was held, after which Nikol Pashinyan talked to the veterans and the freedom-fighters who had arrived at Victory Park. The acting premier congratulated them on the holiday and wished them robust health.