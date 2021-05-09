Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 May

Nikol Pashinyan honors memory of heroes at Yerablur

Nikol Pashinyan honors memory of heroes at Yerablur

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan honored the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives to the motherland at Yerablur Military pantheon on the occasion of May 9.

ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument eternalizing the memory of the fallen soldiers and the tombs of the heroes. Pashinyan also talked to the relatives of the fallen soldiers who also visited Yerablur.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration