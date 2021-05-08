COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 157,6 million

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. 157 million 628 thousand 526 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed globally over the past one day, Armenpress reports citing the data of coronavirus research centers.

The global death toll has passed 3 million 286 thousand 444.

More than 135 million 108 thousand people have recovered around the world.

The United States is leading both in terms of the number of confirmed cases (33 million 418 thousand 826) and deaths (594 thousand 911).

The next is India with a total of 21 million 892 thousand 676 confirmed cases and 238 thousand 270 deaths.

Brazil is the third – 15 million 87 thousand 360 confirmed cases and 419 thousand 393 deaths.

Then comes France with a total of 5 million 747 thousand 214 confirmed cases and 106 thousand 101 deaths.

Turkey concludes the top five list, with 4 million 998 thousand 89 confirmed cases and 42,465 deaths.

The top ten list includes Russia, UK, Italy, Spain and Germany.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 96th, with a total of 90,746 confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of countries and territories which confirmed COVID-19 has passed 222.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan