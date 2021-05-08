Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Russia records another 8,329 new daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,329 to 4,871,843 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.17%.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia rose by 8,255 to 4,488,615 in the past day.

According to data from the crisis center, 92.1% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

Russia recorded 370 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 376 the day before. The total death toll has reached 112,992.

 








