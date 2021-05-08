Russia records another 8,329 new daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,329 to 4,871,843 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.17%.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia rose by 8,255 to 4,488,615 in the past day.

According to data from the crisis center, 92.1% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

Russia recorded 370 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 376 the day before. The total death toll has reached 112,992.