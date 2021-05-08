Wreath laid on behalf of Armenian President at Yerablur Military Pantheon

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. A wreath was laid today in the morning on behalf of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian at the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the wall commemorating the heroism of those who died for the freedom and independence of the Motherland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of the President, flowers were also laid at the tombs of National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh Vazgen Sargsyan, National Hero of Armenia Monte Melkonyan and Commander Andranik.

