LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-05-21

LONDON, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 May:

The price of aluminum up by 1.92% to $2523.50, copper price up by 3.27% to $10356.00, lead price up by 1.83% to $2231.50, nickel price up by 0.43% to $18053.00, tin price down by 1.04% to $29920.00, zinc price up by 1.76% to $2984.50, molybdenum price up by 1.29% to $25970.00, cobalt price stood at $45165.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.