Road condition
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia reports that the road leading to Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province is difficult to pass, whereas the road leading to the Amberd Fortress is open.
The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11:44 Death toll in Mexico City metro overpass collapse rises to 26
- 11:42 May 8 - World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
- 11:39 Wreath laid on behalf of Armenian President at Yerablur Military Pantheon
- 11:20 Armenia records 411 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:04 India’s daily coronavirus deaths hit all-time high
- 10:51 Road condition
- 10:49 European Stocks up - 07-05-21
- 10:48 US stocks up - 07-05-21
- 10:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-05-21
- 10:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-05-21
- 10:45 Oil Prices Down - 07-05-21
- 09:15 Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan posthumously bestowed with National Hero of Armenia title
- 05.07-21:50 Armenia has proposal for Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines
- 05.07-21:29 Turkish defense ministry uses word ''genocide'' responding to Latvia's decision than deletes it
- 05.07-20:45 No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – defense ministry
- 05.07-20:34 Acting Healthcare Minister says rate of coronavirus vaccinations increases
- 05.07-19:00 Threshold for passing to the National Assembly reduced for parties, increased for blocs
- 05.07-17:50 Armenia has returned all Azerbaijani POWs – MFA Armenia
- 05.07-17:43 Armenian President to pay working visit to Moscow
- 05.07-17:39 FM Davit Babayan sends letters to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs over threat to water security of Artsakh
- 05.07-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-21
- 05.07-17:13 Asian Stocks up - 07-05-21
- 05.07-17:06 Armenian minister sends letter to UNESCO Director General over Azerbaijani actions in Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church
- 05.07-16:57 Reports on Ombudsman Tatoyan’s resignation denied
- 05.07-16:26 Europe Day 2021 celebration activities in Armenia will be launched on May 10
12:30, 05.06.2021
Viewed 41537 times Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide
15:13, 05.01.2021
Viewed 4503 times Italian mayor slams Turkish ambassador for “intolerant interference” over Armenian Genocide commemoration event
16:42, 05.03.2021
Viewed 3138 times Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs
17:22, 05.01.2021
Viewed 2216 times Armenia blocked Azerbaijan’s participation in EEU intergovernmental council session
20:47, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1422 times 3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan