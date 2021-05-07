Acting Healthcare Minister says rate of coronavirus vaccinations increases

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The inoculations against coronavirus in Armenia has reached over 10 thousand, ARMENPRESS reports acting Healthcare Minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan said in an on-line discussion.

She notes some increase of the rate of vaccinations against the virus.

‘’Our policy is to maximally simplify the procedure so that more and more people get inoculated. Our goal is to ensure maximum rate of vaccinations among the risk group and generally among the public during one year’’, Avanesyan said.

Armenia uses the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines.