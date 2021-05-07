Armenia has returned all Azerbaijani POWs – MFA Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan commented on the May 5 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

ARMENPRESS reports, referring to the remark that in some statements there are calls addressed to all sides to release all war prisoners, Anna Naghdalyan emphasized that Armenia has fully implemented its commitments in line with the 8th point of the November 9 trilateral declaration and has returned all Azerbaijani war prisoners.

Question – How would you comment on the May 5 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chars over the POWs issue. Are there any Azerbaijani POWs or other detainees in Armenia.

Answer - Armenia has fully implemented its commitments in line with the 8th point of the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration and has returned all Azerbaijani war prisoners, including two Azerbaijanis convicted of the murder of a minor in 2014.

The increasing pressure from various countries and international organizations against Azerbaijan shows that a consensus of the international community on the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages is being formed in line with the demands of the international humanitarian law.

Question – How would you comment on the accusations coming from the Azerbaijani side over not providing information about missing persons during the 1st Artsakh war and minefields?

Answer – Under the light of the increasing international pressure to release the hostages Azerbaijan is trying to bring forward false agendas for finding an excuse for not implemented humanitarian obligations assumed by it.

Armenia is always ready to cooperate with its international partners for solving humanitarian issues.