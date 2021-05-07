Armenian President to pay working visit to Moscow
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will take a brief vacation from May 8 which he will spend in Moscow, Russia, at his own expense, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
On May 10 President Sarkissian’s working visit to Moscow will kick off during which a number of meetings are scheduled.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:43 Armenian President to pay working visit to Moscow
- 17:39 FM Davit Babayan sends letters to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs over threat to water security of Artsakh
- 17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-21
- 17:13 Asian Stocks up - 07-05-21
- 17:06 Armenian minister sends letter to UNESCO Director General over Azerbaijani actions in Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church
- 16:57 Reports on Ombudsman Tatoyan’s resignation denied
- 16:26 Europe Day 2021 celebration activities in Armenia will be launched on May 10
- 15:55 Russian, Chinese, UAE companies interested in Armenian renewable energy market
- 14:57 Georgia records 1547 daily coronavirus cases
- 12:45 Russian Prosecutor General fully engaged in works aimed at returning POWs – Armenia Prosecutor General
- 12:00 Canada calls for release of all Armenian captives
- 11:28 France calls for release of all Armenian POWs
- 11:01 COVID-19: Armenia reports 356 new cases in one day
- 10:41 Armenian MP expresses gratitude to Latvia for recognition of Genocide
- 10:39 Congressman Chris Smith calls for $50,000,000 in direct U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh
- 10:18 Road condition
- 09:51 Davit Sahakyan appointed deputy minister of high technological industry
- 09:00 COVID-19: Mobile site in downtown Yerevan provides easy access to everyone willing to get vaccinated
- 08:48 European Stocks up - 06-05-21
- 08:47 US stocks up - 06-05-21
- 08:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-21
- 08:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 06-05-21
- 08:45 Oil Prices Down - 06-05-21
- 05.06-20:43 Armenian Foreign Ministry salutes declaration of Latvia's parliament recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 05.06-19:43 Armenian parliament adopts bill on amendments to the Electoral Code at 1st reading
12:30, 05.06.2021
Viewed 40958 times Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide
15:13, 05.01.2021
Viewed 4454 times Italian mayor slams Turkish ambassador for “intolerant interference” over Armenian Genocide commemoration event
16:42, 05.03.2021
Viewed 3022 times Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs
19:27, 04.30.2021
Viewed 2205 times Lithuanian Foreign Minister speaks about Armenian Genocide recognition in Baku
17:22, 05.01.2021
Viewed 2202 times Armenia blocked Azerbaijan’s participation in EEU intergovernmental council session