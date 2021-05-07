Armenian President to pay working visit to Moscow

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will take a brief vacation from May 8 which he will spend in Moscow, Russia, at his own expense, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On May 10 President Sarkissian’s working visit to Moscow will kick off during which a number of meetings are scheduled.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan