Reports on Ombudsman Tatoyan’s resignation denied

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has denied the reports according to which Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has resigned.

“The reports spread today about the resignation of Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan have nothing to do with the reality. The Ombudsman does not have any connection with any political process and acts exclusively with the principle of professional, apolitical work”, the Office said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan