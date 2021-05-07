Georgia records 1547 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. 1547 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 319,266, Sputnik News reports.

The death cases have risen by 18 in one day. The death toll has reached 4245.

The total number of recoveries has reached 298,807.

The number of people in Georgia who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is 54,687 according to the latest data.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan