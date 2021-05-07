France calls for release of all Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of foreign affairs of France has called for the release of all Armenian prisoners of war who are held captive in Azerbaijan.

“We call for the expeditious release of all Armenian detainees still being held. Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees yesterday is a step in the right direction”, the French foreign ministry said on Twitter, also sharing the statement made by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on May 5.

France concerned over opening of ''trophy park'' in Baku, which is against reconciliation desire.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan