Armenian MP expresses gratitude to Latvia for recognition of Genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Armenia-Latvia parliamentary friendship group Anush Beghloyan thanked the Parliament of Latvia for the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.

“As head of the Armenia-Latvia friendship group, I want to express my special gratitude to my colleague, head of the Latvia-Armenia friendship group Maria Golubeva who has also provided great support to the adoption of this resolution. We bow before and thank all political forces and members of the Latvian parliament who have voted in favor of the solution of this very important issue for the Armenian people in Latvia”, she said.

The Armenian MP stated that this process has taken place since 2018 and is a result of efforts of many politicians, friends of the Armenian people, political parties and the Armenian Embassy in Latvia.

On May 6 Latvia has officially recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide in a resolution adopted by its parliament (Saeima).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan