Davit Sahakyan appointed deputy minister of high technological industry
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Davit Sahakyan has been appointed deputy minister of high technological industry of Armenia.
The respective decision has been signed by caretaker prime minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
