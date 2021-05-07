Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Davit Sahakyan appointed deputy minister of high technological industry

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Davit Sahakyan has been appointed deputy minister of high technological industry of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by caretaker prime minister Nikol Pashinyan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








