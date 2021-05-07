COVID-19: Mobile site in downtown Yerevan provides easy access to everyone willing to get vaccinated

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The mobile vaccination site deployed to Yerevan’s busiest pedestrian Northern Avenue in downtown intended to increase access and make it easier for people who want to get the shot against COVID-19 is showing positive results. The health workers at the site told ARMENPRESS that the activeness is so high that at some hours of the day there are people waiting in line. Both locals and foreigners are using the site to get vaccinated.

A tourist from Iran who introduced himself as Mahmud Dashtban told ARMENPRESS in Northern Avenue that he’s in Armenia to visit his student son and to spend his vacation here. He said he decided to get vaccinated when he found out about the mobile site. “Having this mobile vaccination site is a very good idea. Being in Armenia I decided to take this opportunity, why not? I want to get vaccinated and be protected,” he said.

Another person getting the shot was 61-year-old Armen Grigoryan from Yerevan. “I liked this idea. At first I was thinking to go to the clinic but why not come here if there is an easier option,” he said.

Another mobile vaccination site has been deployed to the Dalma Garden Mall shopping center.

Armenia uses the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines.

