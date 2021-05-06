Armenian parliament adopts bill on amendments to the Electoral Code at 1st reading

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia adopted at the 1st reading the bill on amendments to the Electoral Code and the package of bills attached to it. ARMENPRESS reports the bills were adopted unanimously – 82 MPs voted in favor and 1 abstained.

The legislative package envisages enshrining the conduct of pre-election debates on the Public TV by the force of law, expanding the list of expenses made by the foundations, significantly reducing the possibility of increasing the number of MPs.

It also envisages reduction of the threshold for passing to the parliament for parties from 5% to 4%, while increasing that for blocs ofparties – 8% for blocs comprised of up to 3 parties and 10% for blocs comprised of over 4 parties.

The Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR have expressed a positive opinion of the bill on amendments to the Electoral Code and the package of bills attached to it.