Russia committed to ensuring Armenia's security – Lavrov

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasizes that Russia is committed to ensuring the security of its allied Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Lavrov said in a conversation with caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

''We are committed to the ensuring the security of our ally, the Republic of Armenia. This has been confirmed in your talks with President Putin, as well as during the intensive and regular iteractions between our Ministries. There can be no doubts here'', Lavrov said.

The Russian FM noted that next year Armenia and Russia will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

''That's a key document that defines our long-term relations and which is already consistently being implemented in all directions – economy, politics, military and military-technical cooperation’', Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov is in Armenia on a two-day visit. He will pay a working visit to Baku on May 9-10.