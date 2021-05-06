ARMENPRESS signs cooperation agreement with Italy's NOVA agency

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency of Armenia and Nova agency of Italy have signed a cooperation agreement. The document has been signed remotely by director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan and executive director of Nova agency Fabio Squillante

Ambassador of Armenia to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan has had a great contribution to the establishment of new Armenian-Italian media bridges.

''The agreement signed between the news agencies of Armenia and Italy is a good opportunity for strengthening professional cooperation, as well as promote exchange of information. We think that the signing of the agreement will open a new page for partnership between the agencies'', Aram Ananyan said.

According to the agreement, the sides have agreed to develop bilateral professional cooperation, aiming to strengthen the partnership between Armenia and Italy.

Nova news agency is the largest Italian-language media in the Balkans, the Middle East and Africa, as well as the largest Italian agency covering international politics and economy.

“Armenpress” news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, “Armenpress” news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia.

The agency publishes 300 articles daily in Armenian, Russian, English and Arabic languages.

“Armenpress” is a member to 4 international media organizations. The agency presents Armenia in CIS Information Council, Black Sea Association of National News Agencies, Council of national news agencies of Southeastern Europe and the Balkan countries (observer) and News Agencies World Congress. “Armenpress” chaired over the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies in 2014-2016, the sessions of which and the CIS Information Council were held in Yerevan in 2014.