Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-21

YEREVAN, 6 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.41 drams to 521.45 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.73 drams to 628.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.99 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.72 drams to 725.65 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 236.16 drams to 29879.43 drams. Silver price down by 8.53 drams to 440.84 drams. Platinum price down by 436.21 drams to 20470.07 drams.