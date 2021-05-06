Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

President Sarkissian pays tribute to memory of Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the tomb of Hero of Artsakh, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) together with the family members of Komandos on May 6, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian laid flowers at the tomb of the legendary Commander by paying tribute to his memory.

