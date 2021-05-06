Moscow keeps pushing for release of all detainees, Lavrov says

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian FM Sergey Lavrov says Moscow keeps making all efforts for the repatriation of all detainees of the Nagorno Karabakh war.

“We’ve addressed in detail the existing situation around Nagorno Karabakh, we underscored the achieved progress and stabilization of the situation,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ara Aivazian in Yerevan.

“We are not reducing the efforts aimed at the repatriation of all detained persons, de-mining and preservation of cultural and religious heritage.”

Lavrov said that the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan deputy-prime ministerial working group tasked with unblocking has a big role in the stabilization of situation in the region.

“Our relations have big importance in peace and stability in South Caucasus.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan