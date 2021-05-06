Russia, Armenia discuss starting production of Sputnik V vaccine, Lavrov says in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is discussing with Russia the issue of starting a production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Armenia’s caretaker FM Ara Aivazian in Yerevan.

“We have discussed our joint efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Russia has provided Armenia with several tens of thousands of doses of Sputnik V vaccine and currently the issue of acquiring another 1 million doses by Yerevan, as well as organizing its production in the territory of Armenia is being discussed”, Lavrov said.

The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in 15,000 doses has been delivered to Armenia on April 8. A new batch for 14,000 people has been imported to Armenia on April 26.

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Armenia on May 5 on a two-day visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan