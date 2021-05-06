Armenia, Russia sign biosecurity memorandum

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia signed an intergovernmental memorandum on ensuring biological security.

“Today we signed an intergovernmental memorandum regarding issues of ensuring biological security,” Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Armenian caretaker FM Ara Aivazian. “With its implementation a goal is set to contribute significant effort in the development of future cooperation over this delicate topic which is becoming more actual. It will help to strengthen our common area of biosecurity,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said this issue will be advanced in multilateral formats as well, such as the CSTO and the CIS.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan